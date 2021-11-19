Cotton County man charged with sexual battery

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton County man has been charged with sexual battery after being accused of touching a girl back in May.

According to an affidavit, Erick Davila is accused of supplying alcohol and drugs to several girls at a party.

During an interview with police, Davila admitted to touching the victim while she was asleep.

He has been charged with Sexual Battery, and his bond set at $20,000.

His preliminary hearing has been set for December 31, 2021.

Initially, 7News incorrectly aired Erick Davila’s mugshot with a separate sexual abuse case. That story and mugshot have been corrected with the appropriate suspect’s picture attached.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.