FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Kristany Travis

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - FFA and 4-H are what drive these segments each week and while this next Friend of the Week is heavily involved in FFA, she has a number of impressive hobbies.

Kristany Travis, a senior at Marlow High School is the FFA President for her chapter, but is also a painter, works leather, and team ropes.

“I used to be a header, but now I’m a heeler. I’ve always done team roping,” Kristany said.

It’s one of her many hobbies. She’ll saddle up and rope with friends and families just for fun. But with one hobby, comes another - like leather work.

“I started it to make stuff we needed, like spur straps and halters for my friends,” she said.

In addition to tack, she makes phone cases, keychains, purses and wallets.

“I don’t like to do anything, or give out anything if it’s not perfect,” said Kristany.

From her leatherwork to her paintings, the detail is quite impressive.

“In middle school, everyone would be reading and I’d be drawing and coloring,” she said.

She says her grandma bought her an art kit when she was just a kid and she really took off from there.

“It’s me time to unwind.”

That “me time” she’s talking about, doesn’t seem to come often, considering how involved she is in FFA. Marlow’s FFA Advisor, Quaid Kennan says if there’s a spot on a team that needs to be filled, Kristany is the first one he’ll call.

“She’s fired up about anything and everything that we got going on in ag,” Kennan said. “She does all the leadership things. She’s my president. She’s here and ready to go.”

She’s competed on just about every team there is. There’s nothing Kristany won’t try to better herself and her chapter.

“She’ll work her butt off to make her team go further in the long run,” said Kennan.

In the show ring, Kristany shines. After a long hiatus of pig showing, she’s back at it this year.

She’s shown sheep since she was just 9-years-old, making showmanship her main priority.

“I don’t get mad at my lambs in the show ring if they mess something up,” Kristany said. “It’s a flow of intensity and calm.”

She’s brought home the hardware to prove her skill as a showman, but also as a caretaker of her animals. But even more special than the banners, are the life lessons she’s taken away.

“I’ve learned to take a step back and slow down,” she said. “A lot of responsibility. Some humility, losing has taught me to be humble.”

All lessons she encourages others pick up by being involved in as much as they can.

”It doesn’t have to be FFA, do all the sports, anything you can,” said Kristany. “Be involved because everything has its own learning experiences.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.