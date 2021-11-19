First Alert Forecast (11/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This morning temperatures got as low as the upper 20s for some places across Texoma, but thankfully sunny skies will allow for temperatures to top out in the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon. It will be windy with wind speeds out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. With dry weather in place as well, there is near-critical fire weather conditions in place for western Oklahoma and parts of northwest Texas.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Zonal flow along with pre-frontal warming tomorrow will warm us up to the mid-70s on Saturday. Overnight into Sunday morning a cold front will push across Texoma, cooling us back to fall-like temperatures in the low 60s to end the weekend. No rain is expected this weekend as most of the moisture will be out towards the east.

Temperatures Monday morning will be chilly as we could get near freezing again to start the workweek. A ridge of high pressure early next week will warm us gradually but increased cloud overage will keep a cap on our temperatures. A second cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving, providing our next possible chance for showers in the afternoon with temperatures looking to cool down to the upper 50s. We are also tracking a potential low pressure system that could move to the south of Texoma next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.