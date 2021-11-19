Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Police release new details after an assault on Southeast Ellsworth Circle.
Woman in hospital after reported assault
Shawn Lindsey
Greer County man faces charge after child pornography investigation

Latest News

Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets