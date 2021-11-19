Expert Connections
Intoxicated driver involved in wreck on 11th Street

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three lanes of traffic were blocked this evening as police worked the scene of a crash.

It happened at 11th and Lee Boulevard a little before 7:30 p.m.

Police said a driver failed to yield as they were pulling onto 11th Street.

Airbags deployed in one of the vehicles.

They said the driver was under the influence, though at this time it’s not known if an arrest was made.

