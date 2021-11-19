KCA visits Fort Sill for Native American Heritage Month

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache (KCA) representatives went to Fort Sill Thursday afternoon to celebrate Native American troops.

Fort Sill leaders honored the relationship between Native Americans and the military during November, Native American Heritage Month.

The Comanche chairman, who is a retired Army lieutenant colonel, and Parker Emhoolah, great-great-great granddaughter of Quanah Parker, were in attendance.

Emhoolah was the keynote speaker at the event.

Song and dance ushered in a new understanding for what it means to be an American among the two different cultures.

Lt. Col Corrie Brice, a Native American Fort Sill leader shared why this month of awareness is so important to him.

“I love it. I love sharing my culture with my brothers and sisters in arms,” Brice said. “A lot of people are struggling with their identities, and where they fit in the world. And by sharing cultures, what we can do, is understand each other, which makes us all better humans.”

In addition to the continuing contributions by Native Americans all across the military, the ceremony also celebrated the most decorated Native American soldier, First Sergeant Pascal Poolaw.

Poolaw belongs to the Kiowa Nation, served in three different wars, has a building in Fort Sill named after him and once called Anadarko home.

