Kiowa Casino and Hotel announces grand total in Cash for Food Drive

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino and Hotel has collected $13,360 in donations from their annual Cash for Food Drive.

The money raised will benefit 10 local organizations.

The event was held from Nov. 8 through 12 and donations came in from residents and visitors of the casino and hotel.

The casino presented a check to local charities during a ceremony Tuesday at Morning Star Steakhouse.

Police release new details after an assault on Southeast Ellsworth Circle.
Woman in hospital after reported assault
Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache representatives visit Fort Sill Thursday afternoon to celebrate...
KCA visits Fort Sill for Native American Heritage Month
