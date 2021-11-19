Kiowa Casino and Hotel announces grand total in Cash for Food Drive

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino and Hotel has collected $13,360 in donations from their annual Cash for Food Drive.

The money raised will benefit 10 local organizations.

The event was held from Nov. 8 through 12 and donations came in from residents and visitors of the casino and hotel.

The casino presented a check to local charities during a ceremony Tuesday at Morning Star Steakhouse.

