Learning Tree Academy students learn about Native American Heritage Month

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving may be next week, but November is also Native American Heritage Month.

To celebrate, students at the Learning Tree Academy got to watch and learn from some traditional Native American Dancers.

The dancers did a beautiful performance and then had a chance to teach the students a little about Native culture and traditions.

“We have many Native American students in our school, and so it’s very exciting for them to share their culture with us,” pre-k teacher Deborah Meraz said. “And also, Oklahoma is made up of many Native American tribes, and so it’s exciting for us to learn the history of our state.”

They hope the event allowed students to get excited about learning other cultures, and helps them to foster cultural appreciation in the future.

