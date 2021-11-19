Oklahoma man convicted in Paycheck Protection Program plot

OWASSO, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal jury has convicted an Oklahoma man for fraudulently applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Those loans were offered by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act.

Olusola Ojo of Owasso was found guilty of bank fraud conspiracy, two counts of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

“Criminals should understand that diverting taxpayer money meant to help struggling small businesses survive during the pandemic will be fully investigated and prosecuted,” acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. “Agents from the Federal Reserve, Small Business Administration, and FBI are to be commended for their work in this case.”

Investigators said Ojo and two others created 12 fake business entities and applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans under false pretenses, including number of employees, payroll expenditures, taxes paid during previous months and a false representation of their relationship with one another.

According to investigators, they submitted several applications for the same businesses to more than ten different banks without telling those banks they were submitting duplicative applications.

Ojo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.