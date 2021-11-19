Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Renovations being made to historic Lawton school

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Major upgrades are in store for the Douglass Learning Center in Lawton. The board approved a five-million-dollar project.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said they’re already planning to install new windows, along with central heat and air at Douglass.

The money will come from a school bond passed in 2017, but with help from grants he said they are able to update the building even more.

Currently, a portion of the facility is used for the Lawton Virtual Academy and Gateway Success Center.

Last year around this time, Hime said he and others started figuring out ways to use the east side of the building, which is currently not in use.

“So, we started looking at if we redo the auditorium, new ceiling tiles, new floors, new chairs, heat, and air, maybe paint. Now, we’ve got it a true facelift, and we have a nice auditorium that can be used for various things,” Hime said.

While thinking about what else they could do besides renovating the auditorium, they came up with creating a Professional Development Center.

“There are some really big rooms on the east side that use to be a band or music rooms that we could turn into Professional Development Center. One thing we need in our district is a professional development area. An area to have P.D. for principals, teachers, or different professionals that can come to it and have parking, and ample space in a high tech area.”

The roof and parking lot will be renovated along with new flooring throughout the entire building.

These upgrades come as excitement because 10, 15, and even 20-years down the road students, and staff at LPS will still benefit from the upgrades.

“I am beyond excited for the changes that Douglass is going to see in the building here. This is actually a historical building, so in our community, it means a lot,” Douglass Learning Center Principal Jennifer Mason said.

Hime is hopeful that the changes are made by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

“The goal is August 1. Obviously, people who’ve tried to buy a washer, dryer, car, or anything knows that some supplies are slower than others, but our construction people feel like that can have this ready to go by August 1,” Hime said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase

Latest News

Major upgrades are in store for the Douglass Learning Center in Lawton.
Renovations being made to historic Lawton school
Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.
Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars
A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a...
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
The Lawton Food Bank is in the process of reconstructing their pick-up drive-thru to better...
Construction changing Lawton Food Bank hours this week