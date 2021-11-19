State health department sends wellness trailer on the road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Across Oklahoma, the State Health Department has deployed mobile health trailers to help reach the more rural communities in the state.

The district 5 unit, the one covering Southwest Oklahoma made their third stop today in Geronimo.

Community health nurse manager Leann Gilchrist said these mobile wellness units are able to give people easier access to clinical services.

”It’s very exciting, Gilchrist said. “We’ve been to two other places, this is the first week we started. And the people are so appreciative, it just makes you feel like you’re doing something for your community.”

District 5 mobile nurse Rosie Sisk said she has been apart of health care services for years now, and she’s seen the struggles some have when it comes to getting health care.

”So, I’ve been with, I’ve been living in Oklahoma for about 21 years, and so I’ve been in southwest rural Oklahoma, and I know how hard it is to be able to travel to Oklahoma City, to get to the doctors that we need,” Sisk said. “So, to be able to provide this service where you don’t have to go out to them, we come out to you.”

The trailer travels with two nurses at all times and they bring in health care workers from the towns they are in, to assist them with getting patients additional services they may need.

“They go over and come help fill out paperwork and find those little special needs that they might need help with, Sisk said. “Not just health care needs, but like within their own community, food banks, we’re talking about like Salvation Army to be able to help them. Just different types of resources that will help them with whatever their needs are.”

This less invasive medical trailer makes it a more comfortable visit for people who may still be hesitant around big crowds.

The nurses can provide kids and adults with wellness-checks, vaccines, nutrition and education, whether they have insurance or not.

The trailer includes a built-in reception area, generator and wheelchair lift, so it can be accessible for everyone.

To see the additional times, dates and locations for the mobile wellness unit, you can click the link in this story.

