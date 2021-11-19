Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that the suspect in an assault from earlier this week has been arrested.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a woman in a home on SE Ellsworth in Lawton on Wednesday.

According to a police report, a 911 caller reported that the woman had been arguing with her grandson.

When officers got there, they found the woman with a head wound.

She was taken to a hospital and her current condition is not known.

Lawton Police said Friday the suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested in Stephens County on an unrelated charge.

