Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County

Lawton Police said the suspect in an assault has been arrested.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that the suspect in an assault from earlier this week has been arrested.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a woman in a home on SE Ellsworth in Lawton on Wednesday.

According to a police report, a 911 caller reported that the woman had been arguing with her grandson.

When officers got there, they found the woman with a head wound.

She was taken to a hospital and her current condition is not known.

Lawton Police said Friday the suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested in Stephens County on an unrelated charge.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

