Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 19th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happening tomorrow in Lawton is the Holiday in the Park parade. The theme of this year’s parade is

“12 Days of Christmas.” The parade starts at 2nd and C at 6 p.m. tomorrow night and will end at Elmer Thomas Park where all the

Christmas lights have been set up for this season. Officials say they have over a hundred thousand new lights at the park.

Happening tonight in Altus, it’s the grand opening of the Christmas in the Park at Hightower Park.

The grand opening ceremony will include the traditional horse drawn carriage, seasonal activities and of course a visit from Santa

Claus. Its happening tonight and starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until midnight. For more information head over to the Altus

Chamber of Commerce’s website.

MacArthur is one of the final eight teams standing in the 5A football playoffs as they’ll try to advance to the semi-finals tonight.

After grinding out a 14-10 first round victory against Piedmont last week, tonight the Highlanders will take on a team in Pryor

that likes to air the ball out. Which is similar to what Mac has seen a lot of of recently in their other games. With a win Mac will

advance to the 5A Semifinals for the first time since 2016. Tonight’s 2nd round game is set for seven o’clock at Cameron Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.