Woman in hospital after reported assault

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. - Lawton Police have released details with on a reported assault that put a grandmother in the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to a newly released case report, a 911 caller asked police to do a welfare check on the woman, who was arguing with her grandson.

When officers got to the house on Southeast Ellsworth Circle, they found the woman lying on the ground outside, with a severe head injury.

Police have not yet named a suspect, or determined how the woman was injured.

However, the Criminal Investigative Division is looking into the case.

Lawton police said the woman is still in the hospital, listed under critical condition.

