Artillery Half Section horses honored at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Three Artillery Half Section horses were honored for their service on Fort Sill.

Friday evening at the Half Section Stables, a short retirement ceremony was held to bid farewell to the three outgoing animals.

The Artillery Half Section has has a long history on post, and officials said the horses are a valued part of the Fort Sill team.

Retired Maj. Gen. Shoffner, the previous Commanding General of Fort Sill, was there for this evening’s ceremony.

”Well it’s an important part of carrying on tradition which is critically important for our army and pass on traditions to those that come after us those that are wearing uniform those had to have worn the uniform and you know if you look at how the horses in the half section or equipped their equipment in their uniforms dates back to our world war one heritage and so by continuing to have the half section support events in at fort sill and other places around the country we carry on the proud traditions united states army in this case as we see in their world war one uniforms and equipment,” he said.

The ceremony was particularly meaningful for Shoffner, as one of the retiring horses was named after him.

