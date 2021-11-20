City of Lawton closing in on finalizing Master Parks Plan draft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Lawton has spent this entire year hiring consultants and listening to public feedback, in order to draft their 10-year Master Parks Plan.

Parks and Rec Director Christine James said consultants made it clear that the city does not have the employees or budget to successfully operate all 74 parks.

This left the city with a decision, to concentrate on fewer parks at a higher level, or on all of them at a lower level.

That’ll be one of many decisions left up to city council members.

“This will be the opportunity to say we need to focus on these two or three areas of town and make them some premier parks, do some improvements there,” James said. “Some of these smaller parks we may leave as open space, walking trails, or even natural space, wildflower type gardens. It’ll kind of be a give and a take of what we do where.

As consultants suggested how the city could better manage parks, residents shared what they would like to see.

“Some of the top things are definitely the quality of life with park trails, some passive spaces is what we call it, quiet spots, trails. The more active things would be like dog parks, and more improvement to some specific parks,” James said.

Additional lighting at some parks was also one of the top things residents are asking for.

Other decisions that will be left up to council members are bringing a few parks to life, like Elmer Thomas.

“The Lee West Park has kind of been slated for a potential second or third splash pad here in Lawton. With improvements to Lee West and the splash pad it would include possibly frisbee golf, and maybe a fishing-type pond. It would residents on the further west side of town a closer a nice premier park to go to,” James said.

There are also plans to expand Shepler Park since the Lawton Farmers Market is in the process of being built next to it.

“We would just like to expand that area and have some green space in the downtown area, where business people from downtown have a nice place to relax during lunch break. It would also be a good place to hold festivals, food truck type festivals, other festivals like Art for All kind of in the middle of downtown, so we can show off what we have to offer downtown, but also a green space in the middle of an urban area,” James said.

If you’re interested in checking out the full break down of the master park plan draft, you can do so by visiting lawtonparksplan.com

Citizens still have until December 1 to visit the Lawton Parks Plan website the to share their feedback.

They will also have one last opportunity ay the city council meeting on December 7.

The final draft will be put in front of city council on December 14.

