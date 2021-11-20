Expert Connections
City of Lawton prepares for Holiday in the Park

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, Lawton will be up in lights for the “Holiday in the Park” event.

For those wondering if the parade and festivities will cause any headaches on the road, Lawton’s traffic supervisor says he’s not expecting any major delays.

“This is typically a pretty quick parade, so it shouldn’t be bad at all,” said Cliff Martin, a Traffic Supervisor for the City of Lawton. “We’ll have it closed down kind of at the last minute, and then it will be opened back up as far as the main streets like Gore [Boulevard]. So they’ll only be closed for about an hour, an hour and a half. Then everything will be back to normal.”

Even though officials only block the street for a short time, drivers should still be prepared to add extra time to their commutes.

“Just be aware, if you’re traveling around the mall, that a lot of those streets will be closed off for the staging of the floats, and things of that nature,” said Martin. “Just take a little extra time if you got to be around there, to get around.”

Martin details the times that the streets will be shut down around the parade site.

“The staging area right around the mall, around 2nd [Street] and C [Avenue], that area there, we will start closing that off at around 12:30,” said Martin. “This north side of Gore on 2nd, we’ll start closing that off around 3. Then the actual east and west Gore-bound, we will close that off right around 5 o’clock.”

Holiday in the Park will run from 6 to 8 tomorrow evening.

For more information on the event you are encouraged to visit the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Website at lawtonfortsillchamber.com.

The parade will start at 2nd St and C Ave, head north on 2nd St until it runs into NW Ferris Avenue, and then the parade will head west on NW Ferris Ave towards 3rd Street. Finally, the parade will turn and head north on 3rd Street into Elmer Thomas Park.

