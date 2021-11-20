Comanche Nation hosts drive-thru health fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation hosted a drive-thru community health and resource fair Friday afternoon.

People came together to learn more about health and wellness from different area vendors.

It was at the Cameron University parking lot at 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

It was open to the public, and the cars drove in a circle around the parking lot, stopping at each table to talk to representatives and receive pamphlets and goodie bags.

Organizers say the purpose of today’s event was giving people the tools they need to stay safe ahead of the holiday season.

“I think it’s important because with the holidays coming up, and families want to gather, you need to make sure that you are healthy, not only for yourself but for your family members as well so you don’t give them a cold or the flu, or anything like that,” Jolene Schonchin, the Public Information Officer for the Comanche Nation, said.

This was the first drive-thru health resource event the Comanche Nation has hosted.

But Schonchin said based on the success of today’s event, it is possible that they might hold another in the future.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.