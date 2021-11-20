Dry Cold Front Moves in Sunday, Another Cold Front and Rain Chances by Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Increasing clouds and steady wind allowed for a milder Saturday morning compared to Friday. Temperatures midday will also be mild, topping out in the mid 70s in Lawton and near 80 degrees in western counties. A South wind is pushing warmer air from Texas up into our region today.

Tonight, clouds will begin to increase as the sun sets. Temperatures only getting down to the upper 40s tonight before a cold front moves through just before sunrise Sunday morning. A noticeably cooler afternoon with temperatures only topping out in the low 60s. Winds will increase out of the north at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts near 30 mph.

Clearing Sunday night will allow for another potential widespread freeze Monday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A brief developing ridge moves in from the Desert Southwest on Tuesday allowing for temperatures to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

A developing area of low pressure will track nearby Wednesday into Thanksgiving bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms. There is still uncertainty on how the low will affect Texoma, as where it exactly tracks determines how cold we can get and how much precipitation we could see. Thankfully, all models look moderate and the winter weather looks off the North and West.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.