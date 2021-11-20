Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts retirement ceremony

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A number of soldiers and civilian employees were honored Friday on post in a retirement ceremony.

The ceremony was held in the Cache Creek Chapel Friday afternoon.

Fort Sill leaders recognized the years of dedicated service each retiree gave to the Post.

One of Friday’s honored retirees was with the military for over 20 years.

Maj. Courtney Patterson said while Friday’s ceremony was somewhat bittersweet, she was grateful for her experiences and for the people she served with

“I’ve had a lot of good teams that I’ve served with and just being being in different locations being overseas and it’s just just awesome go down people I served with so I’d like to say thank you to each and everyone of them because a lot of times we make rank in the military is not because what we’ve done is what others around us have done and so I’m grateful for that,” Patterson said.

Friday’s ceremony also featured two retired, previous Commanding Generals of Fort Sill, Maj. Gen. Shoffner and Maj. Gen. Baxter.

