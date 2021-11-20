Expert Connections
Lawton dilapidated structures are being demolished

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the weather continuing to get colder, Fire department officials said they tend to get a higher amount of house fire calls to vacant and abandoned structures throughout Lawton.

The process for identifying these houses are pretty easy, being as these structures are vacant or falling apart.

As temperatures drop, he Lawton Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want said he sees an increase in fires at the houses, they said its usually caused by squatters trying to stay warm.

“We do numerous fire related incidents to those addresses,” Want said. “And those are either incenarary due to further vandalism in those structures, transients using unapproved cooking devices to either cook their food or stay warm, and those fires get out of control.”

He adds these falling structures also cause more injuries to firefighters when they’re called out.

Neighborhood services supervisor Corey Bowen said they can be dangerous to anyone, especially kids.

”Some of them are extremely dangerous, they attract vagrants, which brings crime, some of them are falling in on themselves,” Bowen said. “Some of them, children can go get in and out of them and get hurt. Or anybody can go in and out of there to get hurt.”

But there are plans to demolish the houses with the health and safety of the community in mind.

Once the fire department and the neighborhood services department do research on the vacant structures, they’ll have to obtain licenses and permits.

Then, the legal process will begin to get those structures torn down or remodeled by the owner.

”So, our goal is 120 per calendar year,” Bowen said. “This calendar year we’ve already taken 156 structures to the council to be declared dilapidated. Overall, we’re looking between 5 and 700 over the next five years.”

Bowen said they plan to present more than 50 structures that need to be demolished or remodeled at January’s meeting and then they will present it to the city council.

So if you see any possible structures around the community you may think are a danger, you can reach out to Lawton’s neighborhood services or the fire departments.

Neighborhood services

Lawton fire department

