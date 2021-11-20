Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army is just about ready to kick off the 2021 Angel Tree program.

Friday evening saw the setup for the Angel Tree inside the Walmart on Sheridan.

Each year the program connects members of the community with the wish lists of kids in need, in order to give them the best possible Christmas.

Salvation Army Captain Liz Law was at tonight’s kickoff, and explained the ease of this year’s angel adoption process.

“The women’s auxiliary has got it all set up to where the people are able to come in, adopt, shop and drop off all in one trip here at Walmart,” she said.

All donations will need to be turned in by December 4th so all the kids can get their presents.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Police release new details after an assault on Southeast Ellsworth Circle.
Woman in hospital after reported assault
Three lanes on 11th Street are blocked while police work a crash in Lawton.
Intoxicated driver involved in wreck on 11th Street

Latest News

The 48th annual Fall Harvest Craft Show is underway at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Vendors get crafty at Fall Harvest Craft Show
Fort Sill retires three Half Section horses.
Artillery Half Section horses honored at Fort Sill
Accident on Southwest 6th Street damages postal truck on Nov. 19.
No injuries after afternoon crash involving postal truck
Fort Sill hosts retirement ceremony for civilians and troops on Nov. 19.
Fort Sill hosts retirement ceremony