Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army is just about ready to kick off the 2021 Angel Tree program.

Friday evening saw the setup for the Angel Tree inside the Walmart on Sheridan.

Each year the program connects members of the community with the wish lists of kids in need, in order to give them the best possible Christmas.

Salvation Army Captain Liz Law was at tonight’s kickoff, and explained the ease of this year’s angel adoption process.

“The women’s auxiliary has got it all set up to where the people are able to come in, adopt, shop and drop off all in one trip here at Walmart,” she said.

All donations will need to be turned in by December 4th so all the kids can get their presents.

