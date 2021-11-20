Expert Connections
Students volunteer for Feed the Need

By Sarae Ticeahkie and Makenzie Burk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local church prepared for their annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway today, which is slated to take place Saturday, and students from Great Plains Technology Center were there to help lend a hand.

Faith Based Church of God’s Feed the Need giveaway, is an event that brings local organizations together to help serve the community, and it’s been going on for years.

On Friday, over a dozen students lined up in the morning, and began packing 1,000 bags full of thanksgiving goodies such as mac n cheese, cranberry sauce and cornbread.

The tech center teamed up with different organizations like Billingsley Ford, Macarthur key club, and BAR-S to help gather all the items for the giveaways.

They each donate 1,000 of a specific item they choose.

Feed the Need organization will then provide the turkeys.

“It’s pretty cool, I mean it’s just a nice way to, again give back to the community,” Aaron Murrow, a student, said. “And, it’s cool to see all these different programs, I mean these are all students from the different programs here at the school. So, it’s kinda cool to see all of us coming together to help the community.”

After the bags are filled and packed away, they will be given out Saturday at the Ole’ Gibson building on 1130 Southwest Lee Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

