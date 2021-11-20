Expert Connections
Vendors get crafty at Fall Harvest Craft Show

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 48th annual Fall Harvest Craft Show is underway at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Over 200 craft booths are a part of this year’s event, which gives the Lawton community the chance to kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping local.

Booths include all kinds of crafts, from art to clothing and even jewelry.

Stephanie Koper, who helps her mom set up a booth, shared her joy in bonding with the community during the yearly show.

“It keeps you very excited about, you know, Thanksgiving is coming up this next week and then that’s just beginning of the Christmas season,” she said. “It’s fun, it just is very exciting, there’s a lot of people that are repeats that shop and so it’s good to see those people every year.”

And for those who missed out on the show Friday, don’t worry, because it’s going on all weekend.

The event will run Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Then on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Craft show is free and open to the public.

