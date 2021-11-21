Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Southwest 6th Street damages postal truck on Nov. 19.
No injuries after afternoon crash involving postal truck
Lawton Police said the suspect in an assault has been arrested.
Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County
The 48th annual Fall Harvest Craft Show is underway at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Vendors get crafty at Fall Harvest Craft Show
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire on NW 33rd St. Friday.
UPDATE: Cause of fire in Lawton home released

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle