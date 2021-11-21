Expert Connections
Addiction treatment facility fundraises with bingo games

By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment facility held a fundraiser in Lawton.

Roadback Inc. held the event, featuring bingo games for prizes. Several items were also raffled off to raise funds.

They’ll use the money raised to help enhance their sober living facilities, doing things like upkeep and maintenance work on the buildings.

