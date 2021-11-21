Duncan kicks off holiday season with Main Street Stroll

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan kicked off the holiday season Saturday night at the Main Street Stroll.

Store owners, businesses and churches set up tables and offered free goodies to people walking down Main Street.

Stores also offered discounted prices and new items for the event.

Those who participated say the event provided a chance for them to meet with other community members.

“Well, it’s just to get out in the community and say hi to everybody, and let them know that God loves them,” said Joe Davis, who stopped by the event.

This was the 35th annual Main Street Stroll event.

For more information on events hosted by Main Street Duncan, visit their website at www.mainstreetduncan.net.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.