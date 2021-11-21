Duncan veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man celebrated his 100th birthday at a party held on Saturday.

Phil Adams was born on November 19, 1921.

He is a World War II veteran, serving under General Patton for four years.

Friends and family looked through old pictures, wrote their favorite memories, and talked to Phil and his wife, Louise.

He said one of his secrets to living so long is his friends and family.

”All of these people, with me right now. All of these people right here are all loves, friends,” Adams said.

He has six children, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren, many of whom were in attendance.

Adams said everyone who came to his birthday party made him feel very special.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.