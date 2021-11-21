Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (11/20 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Cloud coverage will be increasing this evening, becoming mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. This will allow for temperatures to gradually decrease, reaching the upper 40s early tomorrow morning. A cold front to our north will push across Texoma tonight as winds will shift out of the north at 10-15 mph, increasing the closer we get to sunrise.

Sunday will start off cloudy and windy with winds speeds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph. Cloud coverage will decrease during the afternoon hours. Temperatures due to the passing cold front will be cooler than today and be more fall-like, topping out in the low 60s.

A clear night heading into Monday will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid/low 30s. Areas north of I-40 will be below freezing, but some parts of southwest Oklahoma could get below 32 degrees, experiencing some freeze to start the workweek. Everywhere else will be just above that threshold and could witness some frost Monday morning. It will be sunny for Monday as temperatures climb slightly into the low/mid 60s.

A ridging of high pressure will warm temperatures up to the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the middle of the week. A couple low pressure systems will move across the central US on Wednesday, bringing a cold front across the southern plains Wednesday night heading into Thursday. This will allow for isolated rain chances during the evening and early morning hours on Thanksgiving as temperatures for that day fall into the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details after an assault on Southeast Ellsworth Circle.
Woman in hospital after reported assault
Three lanes on 11th Street are blocked while police work a crash in Lawton.
Intoxicated driver involved in wreck on 11th Street
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Lawton Police said the suspect in an assault has been arrested.
Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

First Alert Weather 8:00AM
Dry Cold Front Moves in Sunday, Another Cold Front and Rain Chances by Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: Next cold front arrives Sunday with rain chances increasing around Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather 5PM
First Alert Weather 5PM
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (11/19 AM)