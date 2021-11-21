First Alert Forecast (11/20 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Cloud coverage will be increasing this evening, becoming mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. This will allow for temperatures to gradually decrease, reaching the upper 40s early tomorrow morning. A cold front to our north will push across Texoma tonight as winds will shift out of the north at 10-15 mph, increasing the closer we get to sunrise.

Sunday will start off cloudy and windy with winds speeds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph. Cloud coverage will decrease during the afternoon hours. Temperatures due to the passing cold front will be cooler than today and be more fall-like, topping out in the low 60s.

A clear night heading into Monday will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid/low 30s. Areas north of I-40 will be below freezing, but some parts of southwest Oklahoma could get below 32 degrees, experiencing some freeze to start the workweek. Everywhere else will be just above that threshold and could witness some frost Monday morning. It will be sunny for Monday as temperatures climb slightly into the low/mid 60s.

A ridging of high pressure will warm temperatures up to the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the middle of the week. A couple low pressure systems will move across the central US on Wednesday, bringing a cold front across the southern plains Wednesday night heading into Thursday. This will allow for isolated rain chances during the evening and early morning hours on Thanksgiving as temperatures for that day fall into the 50s.

