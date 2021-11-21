Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Weather 11/21 AM

Windy and cloudy Sunday, freeze potential Monday morning before warming trend to start the week
By Reece Cole
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The cold front has passed through Texoma, leaving behind lots of cloud cover and a strong North wind, sustained 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph through the afternoon. Temperatures just below or at average across the area in the low 60s, expected to be 15 degrees cooler than what we had Saturday.

Tonight, clouds will move out to the South and wind will calm after sunset, allowing for sharp radiative cooling and temperatures back to the upper 20s and low 30s for most of Texoma. Wichita Falls, Archer City and areas to the Southwest should stay just above freezing.

Monday, sunny skies and South wind returns with temps at average in the low-to-mid 60s. This starts a warming trend with upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and low-to-mid 70s Wednesday. This is prefrontal warming ahead of another cold front that will push through Wednesday evening. Temperatures Thursday in the mid 50s behind the front. This cold front has rain associated with it, the majority of which will be to the Northeast of Texoma, but we are looking at isolated showers starting Wednesday afternoon. The clouds and rain move out by midday Thanksgiving making for a dry Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Southwest 6th Street damages postal truck on Nov. 19.
No injuries after afternoon crash involving postal truck
Lawton Police said the suspect in an assault has been arrested.
Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County
The 48th annual Fall Harvest Craft Show is underway at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Vendors get crafty at Fall Harvest Craft Show
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Erick Davila has been charged with Sexual Battery, and his bond set at $20,000.
Cotton County man charged with sexual battery

Latest News

Phil Adams was born on November 19, 1921. He is a World War II veteran, serving under General...
Duncan veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends
Store owners, businesses and churches set up tables and offered free goodies to people walking...
Duncan kicks off holiday season with Main Street Stroll
Roadback Inc. held the event, featuring bingo games for prizes. Several items were also raffled...
Addiction treatment facility fundraises with bingo games
Rocky Flint, a teacher at Flower Mound, was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue...
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday