First Alert Weather 11/21 AM

The cold front has passed through Texoma, leaving behind lots of cloud cover and a strong North wind, sustained 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35 mph through the afternoon. Temperatures just below or at average across the area in the low 60s, expected to be 15 degrees cooler than what we had Saturday.

Tonight, clouds will move out to the South and wind will calm after sunset, allowing for sharp radiative cooling and temperatures back to the upper 20s and low 30s for most of Texoma. Wichita Falls, Archer City and areas to the Southwest should stay just above freezing.

Monday, sunny skies and South wind returns with temps at average in the low-to-mid 60s. This starts a warming trend with upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and low-to-mid 70s Wednesday. This is prefrontal warming ahead of another cold front that will push through Wednesday evening. Temperatures Thursday in the mid 50s behind the front. This cold front has rain associated with it, the majority of which will be to the Northeast of Texoma, but we are looking at isolated showers starting Wednesday afternoon. The clouds and rain move out by midday Thanksgiving making for a dry Black Friday.

