Gold Star families remember soldiers with Run for the Fallen

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gold Star Families remembered fallen soldiers and marines with the 5K Run for the Fallen at the Fort Sill Patriot Club Saturday morning.

On a quiet November morning, combat boots lined the stage at the Patriot Club.

Inside, American flags and photos of brave men and women who paid the ultimate price in the name of freedom.

Parents, wives and children look on, reminiscing and honoring loved ones.

The Survivor Outreach Program Services Manager James Keith Powers said the run lets families of fallen soldiers know they aren’t alone.

“Our Gold Star family members get an opportunity to go see their heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Powers said. “It’s just a place to let the families know that we’ll never forget them and we’ll never forget their soldiers.”

Since 2014, Fort Sill has paid tribute to fallen soldiers with the Hall of Remembrance.

Photos of 206 service members who died in the line of duty decorate the hall.

Powers said for families, this is an important part of the grieving process.

“It just allows them to go to a solemn place so they can grieve and not only grieve but just to look at their soldiers and know that they will always be honored forever,” Powers said.

William Alexander is a Gold Star father who ran the race Saturday morning.

His son, Second Lieutenant Tobias Alexander, died at just 29-years-old in Afghanistan.

Their family tries to participate every year in his memory.

“I understand that it’s a possibility that it can happen, but it really hits home when it’s your own family member,” Alexander said. “We try to support all the Gold Stars here, and this is part of the support.”

Alexander said one thing the community should keep in mind is to be compassionate toward those dealing with such a loss.

“With all the military we have here, there is a lot more understanding, but I think it needs to be more nationwide,” Alexander said. “That people understand there is a major sacrifice to the families of service members who are casualties.”

If you are a Gold Star family member who needs services, you can reach Powers at 580-442-4916.

The next event for Gold Star Families is the annual Holiday Party. It’s happening from 12-2 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Patriot Club.

