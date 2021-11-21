Expert Connections
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A southwest Oklahoma teacher was honored with the OU Teacher of the Game award during the OU football game Saturday morning.

Rocky Flint teaches PE at the Flower Mound School. He was honored on Saturday for his work in the classroom.

He was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.

During the pandemic, Flint was known for making exercise videos with his family for his students, that kept them active at home.

“During COVID I wanted to stay in contact with my students, so my family and I would make videos of us working out, or obstacle courses, or things like that that the other kids could watch and do them. And so, we would do one every other week or so during COVID,” Flint said.

He said the videos were a success because of the connections he made with students before the pandemic.

“I think that if they didn’t connect with me, if they were just watching something else, they wouldn’t be as involved,” Flint said. “But, when they get with me, they know me, and they know that I care, and so the whole reason that we spent all of this time making videos was for them.”

Flint said making these connections is his favorite part of teaching.

“I love being with the kids, I love influencing them, I love being able to make them smile, make them laugh, make them enjoy working out,” Flint said. “Make them enjoy learning about healthy eating and everything like that.”

Even though he enjoyed making work out videos, he said that being back in person means the world to him and his students.

“I think if there’s one thing, it would be that teachers love their students,” Flint said. “We’re excited to be in person with them again, we battled through virtual, we battled through distance learning, but it is so exciting to be back face to face with the kids.”

In addition to teaching PE at Flower Mound, Flint also coaches the girls volleyball team at MacArthur Middle School.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

