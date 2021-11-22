Burial of unaccompanied veteran set for Tuesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The burial of an unaccompanied veteran is happening Tuesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

The public is being asked to attend, so Kenneth Stokley is not laid to rest alone.

He served his country during the Vietnam era.

His burial is happening Tuesday morning at 10 and will be open to the public.

