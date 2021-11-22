Cache business looks to community to help foster kids in need

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A business in downtown Cache is doing their best to help local foster kids but they need your help.

The Quilt N’ Bee in Cache is starting a program that gives free pillowcases to foster kids in need. Mandy Martine-Ralston said she and her family noticed something in their own personal experience with the foster care system, that led to them choosing pillowcases as a way to give back.

“One of the things that as a small child I noticed is all of their stuff came in trash bags. Yes, trash bags, they’re easier to move things but it’s just not in a loving way. What we’re hoping for with the pillowcases, yes you can use them to sleep and they’re theirs. They own that pillowcase. If they have to move to another home or they are being adopted or going to a different foster system, that is theirs to claim as their own. And a lot of kids don’t have things that are just theirs,” Martine-Ralston said.

To help, you just need to head to the store in downtown Cache and pick up everything you’ll need for free.

“As a beginner, you can come in and we can help you with the first one. With the first one it takes a little bit longer because you’re learning how to do it, you’re going perfect all of your kinks and learn all of your stuff. The average beginning quilter it takes about 30 minutes to do, once you figure it out. The more you do, the faster it gets. So, 30 minutes or less you can be making a pillow to give to someone in need,” Martine-Ralston said.

This is the second year the Quilt N’ Bee has done this, with last year being a success.

“We gave out 300 kits and we actually received 600 back,” Martine-Ralston said.

To make this year even better, they’ve prepared 500 pillowcase kits that they’re excited to give to a local foster program and Cache Public Schools to give to kids in need.

“They’re so excited, they’re going to bring us little inserts to say thank you, what child they are going to be needing and all those other things. They are more than thrilled,” Martine-Ralston said.

You can pick up the materials at the Quilt N’ Bee in Cache. They want all of the finished pillowcases returned by December 15th. Once you finish, you can keep the pattern for free so you can continue to use it to sew your own pillowcases.

