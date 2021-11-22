Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for employees who worked between April 2020 and May 2021.

The money will be $3 an hour for their time worked during that period.

Commissioner Alvin Cargill said employees should see it on December 15.

He told 7News last month that the bonuses are expected to be between $3,000 and $6000 per person before taxes.

Cargill said those employed by the county on May 31, 2021 will receive the bonus, but if they quit, got fired or left for any reason prior to that date, they will not.

