Dr. Pewewardy receives statewide award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Vice Chairman Dr. Cornel Pewewardy has been chosen as the 2021 Oklahoma Council for Indian Education’s Educator of the Year.

Dr. Cornel Pewewardy is professor emeritus, Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University.

He is now retired from higher education and teaches an online doctoral-level course at the University of Washington Tacoma, Cameron University, the University of Science and arts of Oklahoma and Bacon College.

Dr. Pewewardy is set to receive the Educator of the Year award at a ceremony on December 7 at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

