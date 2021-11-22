FBI taking over crime scene in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are at a crime scene in Lawton.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Comanche Nation Police and Lawton Police established a crime scene in a wooded area off of Fort Sill Blvd. north of Cache Road.

FBI agents later arrived according to our photographer on the scene.

We have reached out to authorities and are awaiting a response back as to what law enforcement were responding to.

