FBI taking over crime scene in Lawton

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are at a crime scene in Lawton.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Comanche Nation Police and Lawton Police established a crime scene in a wooded area off of Fort Sill Blvd. north of Cache Road.

FBI agents later arrived according to our photographer on the scene.

We have reached out to authorities and are awaiting a response back as to what law enforcement were responding to.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

