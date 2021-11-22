First Alert Forecast (11/21 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Clouds will gradually clear out during the evening hours, allowing for temperatures to drop sharply overnight. Early tomorrow morning will see temps fall to near freezing, with most areas around and north of the Red River below freezing Monday morning in the low 30s and upper 20s. Places that don’t get below freezing will hover just above 32 degrees and could see some potential frost.

Sunnier skies for Monday as temperatures only warm up around average in the low/mid 60s tomorrow. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, much calmer than we saw today.

A warming trend for the first half of this week as we will warm into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an approaching high pressure ridge from the west. On Wednesday afternoon and evening our next cold front will push across the southern plains and Texoma. This will bring showers and storms during the overnight hours heading into Thursday morning. After sunrise on Thanksgiving most of the rain should be off towards our east, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out before midday. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will fall into the 50s with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Another cold and potentially freezing morning is expected for Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.