First Alert Forecast | 11/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a cold start as people are waking up this Monday morning! That’s due to the clear skies and light north winds overnight. That combined with the already cold temperatures, make the wind chill values a few degrees cooler. The heavier jacket is a must as you’re heading out the door. Winds will eventually shift by mid morning to the southwest at 10 to 15mph and remain that way for the rest of the day. Skies will be mostly sunny allowing for temperatures to warm into the mid 60s east, low 70s west. Highs will be above average by 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Today starts a slow warming trend as a weak ridge building and sliding into our area. Tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies. South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. With it being warmer, breezy and relative humidity staying dry, elevated to near-critical fire weather is expected.

By mid-week, Wednesday will be warm but this will be the last day of above average temperatures. Look for building clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. South winds will be breezy at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. By the evening, skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front that’ll move south during the overnight hours. Ahead of the front, moisture will increase which will set the stage for showers and perhaps some thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning.

While there is a chance for precipitation, temperatures are looking to stay above freezing so expect rain. I gotta be honest though, not much rain will fall. Totals at most at trending at about a quarter of an inch. The most widespread rain will be seen for areas east of I-35.

Behind the front, it’ll be much cooler and windier! Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be higher! Highs by the afternoon on Thanksgiving will only rise into the mid 50s! Clouds will dissipate as the day goes on.. we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds. Fire weather conditions will be elevated on Thursday!

The front will push any moisture south and east of Texoma, so the remainder of the week is looking to be dry and somewhat seasonable. Temperatures Friday and over the weekend will rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

