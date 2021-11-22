Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints new tax commissioner

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Mark Wood as Oklahoma Tax Commissioner.
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Mark Wood as Oklahoma Tax Commissioner.(Governor Stitt's Office)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Mark Wood to serve as Oklahoma Tax Commissioner. Wood’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Clark Jolley.

“Mark brings a wealth of tax experience from his impressionable career spanning over nearly four decades in the private sector,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in his ability to serve Oklahomans well in this new role.”

Prior to his appointment, Wood served as the office managing partner of Ernst and Young (EY). While there, Wood more than doubled the size of the overall Oklahoma City practice by leading expansion of Advisory and Tax Service Lines. Wood’s has worked closely with industries including energy, financial services, retail and utilities.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Wood’s tax experience includes assisting corporate, partnership and family business clients through strategic, structural and operational income tax matters, including mergers and acquisition transactions, reorganizations, joint venture formation and operations.

“I am honored to be appointed by the governor to this position,” Wood said. “I have worked in public accounting and tax for over 35 years. I look forward to utilizing this experience to serve the citizens and taxpayers of the State of Oklahoma. I will work with the other commissioners to ensure the OTC operates fairly and efficiently.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Rocky Flint, a teacher at Flower Mound, was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue...
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

The Dollins family's belongings were ruined by fire and smoke on Friday.
Lawton family without home after Friday fire
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Nov. 22.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
KSWO will host its annual Share Your Christmas event Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KSWO hosting “Share Your Christmas” on Dec. 1