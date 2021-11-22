Governor Kevin Stitt appoints new tax commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Mark Wood to serve as Oklahoma Tax Commissioner. Wood’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Clark Jolley.

“Mark brings a wealth of tax experience from his impressionable career spanning over nearly four decades in the private sector,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in his ability to serve Oklahomans well in this new role.”

Prior to his appointment, Wood served as the office managing partner of Ernst and Young (EY). While there, Wood more than doubled the size of the overall Oklahoma City practice by leading expansion of Advisory and Tax Service Lines. Wood’s has worked closely with industries including energy, financial services, retail and utilities.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Wood’s tax experience includes assisting corporate, partnership and family business clients through strategic, structural and operational income tax matters, including mergers and acquisition transactions, reorganizations, joint venture formation and operations.

“I am honored to be appointed by the governor to this position,” Wood said. “I have worked in public accounting and tax for over 35 years. I look forward to utilizing this experience to serve the citizens and taxpayers of the State of Oklahoma. I will work with the other commissioners to ensure the OTC operates fairly and efficiently.”

