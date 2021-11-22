Expert Connections
Lawton family without home after Friday fire

The Dollins family's belongings were ruined by fire and smoke on Friday.
The Dollins family's belongings were ruined by fire and smoke on Friday.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is without a home this evening after a fire destroyed it last Friday.

It happened a little after 11 a.m. on 33rd Street.

The family suspects it was started by a warmer in their chicken coop, which was right next to their 7-year-old daughter Autumn’s bedroom.

Most furniture they owned was damaged by smoke, and everything in Autumn’s room including her toys and clothes, were a total loss.

Jessica Dollins said she was at work when she got the call from her neighbor that the home was on fire.

“Rushed over here, the whole street was covered with firefighters and ambulance and it was very scary, very overwhelming,” Dollins said.

One pet, a cat, was lost in the fire.

The family is asking for donations to their GoFundMe to replace their belongings, or clothing for Autumn, who wears a size 10 in clothing and a size three in shoes.

You can use this link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-daughter-family-house-fire.

