Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for people seen on camera buying items using a stolen credit card.

According to police, the suspects can be seen on security footage from Lowes on Cache Road in Lawton buying items with a credit card from a stolen wallet.

Police said the suspects made other purchases with the card at other businesses in town worth thousands of dollars.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or go online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

