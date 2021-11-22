Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for people seen on camera buying items using a stolen credit card.

According to police, the suspects can be seen on security footage from Lowes on Cache Road in Lawton buying items with a credit card from a stolen wallet.

Police said the suspects made other purchases with the card at other businesses in town worth thousands of dollars.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or go online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Rocky Flint, a teacher at Flower Mound, was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue...
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 11/21 AM
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (11/21 PM)

Latest News

Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case
Dr. Pewewardy is set to receive the Educator of the Year award at a ceremony on December 7 at...
Dr. Pewewardy receives statewide award
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 825.
2,600+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect