Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medwatch: November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month

By Haley Wilson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. When some people think about epilepsy, they think about seizures, but a local doctor says it’s more than just seizures. It’s when the cell activity is disturbed in the brain and can be caused by a brain injury or genetic disorder.

Dr. Saurabh Lalan, a Neurologist and Epileptologist at CCMH, just recently joined CCMH. He’ll be working remotely and seeing patients in person in the clinic and when he needs to perform procedures.

He said if someone has seizures, that doesn’t mean one has epilepsy, but if they have epilepsy, they have seizures.

“Seizures can be provoked by a lot of things,” he said. “The most common thing is alcohol, drugs, things like that. Epilepsy, on the other hand, is sort of like you having repetitive seizures, and there’s not an offending agent like alcohol or drugs.”

He said a lot of the time, parents and other people in kids’ life don’t realize they’re epileptic.

“So they would just stare in space for just a few seconds or just a second, and the parent would not realize it until later in their age,” Dr. Lalan said.

As for adults, the symptoms are more pronounced and easier to notice.

“Either you will just be staring off for a few seconds,” he said. “Or you’re in a conversation, and you miss out on that, or you have some sort of jerking moments, whether it’s one-sided or both-sided, you lose consciousness, blackout spells, etc.”

Dr. Lalan said there isn’t a cure for epilepsy, but there is treatment. He said treatment has come a long way in the past 50 years as just 40 to 50 years ago, there was just one drug for treatment, and it had a lot of side effects.

“20 years back, we did have up a few medications,” Dr. Lalan said. “And they all had side effects, but in the last 10 to 20 years, we’ve had a dramatic change in the treatment for epilepsy. So, there’s a lot of hope. The side effects are pretty minimal, and a lot of our patients are going seizure-free for a long duration.”

That’s important to Dr. Lalan because, with each seizure, you’re losing neurons in your brain.

“I think it’s extremely important to cut down the seizure episodes just so that you’re preventing any kind of neuron damage and preventing more frequent episodes,” he said.

Dr. Lalan said the type and severity of epilepsy, along with their response to treatment, determines how it impacts their day-to-day life.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Rocky Flint, a teacher at Flower Mound, was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue...
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 11/21 AM
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (11/21 PM)

Latest News

Dr. Saurabh Lalan said if someone has seizures, that doesn’t mean one has epilepsy, but if they...
Medwatch: November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
There have been 658,600 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
970 new Coronavirus cases reported
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Nov. 18.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals