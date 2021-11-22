Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for someone who burglarized the Great Plains Technology Center.
It happened early Saturday morning and resulted in damage to the building including broken glass windows and doors.
Photos of the suspect that were caught on surveillance video were posted to Facebook Monday morning.
If you have any information on the suspect, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.