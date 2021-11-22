Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for someone who burglarized the Great Plains Technology Center.

It happened early Saturday morning and resulted in damage to the building including broken glass windows and doors.

Photos of the suspect that were caught on surveillance video were posted to Facebook Monday morning.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

🚨 Help Identify 🚨 LPD Case # 2021- 00070317 On November 20, 2021 around 01:15 AM the Great Plains Technology Center,...

Posted by Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma on Monday, November 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Rocky Flint, a teacher at Flower Mound, was awarded a $1000 check from Blue Cross and Blue...
Lawton teacher recognized as OU Teacher of the Game on Saturday
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
First Alert Weather 11/21 AM
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (11/21 PM)

Latest News

Reverend James Amos Callins is now memorialized with a bridge named after him on Highway 34,...
ODOT dedicates bridge on Highway 34 to Fort Sill veteran
Reverend James Amos Callins is now memorialized with a bridge named after him on Highway 34,...
ODOT dedicates bridge near Mangum to Fort Sill veteran
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, November 22nd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines; November 22nd
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, November 22nd
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 22nd