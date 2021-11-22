Stuffed duck travels country, raises money for St. Jude

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A stuffed duck is making its way across all 50 states to raise money for St. Jude.

Today, he made his way to the top of Mount Scott.

Tomorrow, he will head to Ardmore and then into Arkansas.

The duck is making its way around the nation with the help of Jeep owners, who drive Mr. Vanderquack to each destination.

The idea for Mr. Vanderquack was based off of the tradition of “ducking” among Jeep owners.

“Anytime you see a Jeep, they “duck” it,” said David Foster, a driver for Mr. Vanderquack and a Jeep owner. “If it’s a good Jeep, you put a little duck on there, you’ll see on some of the Jeeps you’ll see the ducks in there. Basically it’s just ‘have a great day. Your Jeep’s awesome, keep the love. Share the love.”’

Mr. Vanderquack has a GPS sewn inside of him and people can follow his journey online.

Those who are interested can then go to the St Jude fundraising website and donate money to the Mr. Vanderquack fundraiser.

Drivers say because of the tragedy childhood cancer causes, they felt compelled to help.

“It’s important to me because I am a father of three children and I could only imagine what some of those parents go through for these children that have cancer and it’s heartbreaking,” said Gary McWhorter, a driver of Mr. Vanderquack and Jeep owner.

They add that it is important to show these kids that they are special.

“Nobody can look at a child and think that they’re not special, so, obviously, all of those kids at St. Jude are extremely special so it’s good that we can get together all of the Jeepers across the U.S. and come together for a great cause,” said Foster.

The duck also makes an impact on those traveling with him.

“I’ll miss him when he gets given to somebody else,” said Elisabeth Bousquet, a child who traveled with Mr. Vanderquack.

Foster adds that through this fundraising effort, people can help spread the love.

“We all want to have generosity in our hearts, and we want to help our fellow brothers and sisters any way we can,” he said.

So far, Mr. Vanderquack has raised over $40,000 for St. Jude.

He started his journey in St. Louis, Missouri, and once he returns, his owners plan to auction him off or organize a raffle, with the proceeds going to St. Jude.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.