Travel weather delays for the rest of the holiday week

This will be one of the busiest holidays to travel since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will be traveling for this Thanksgiving holiday, with 6.4 million more people traveling compared to Thanksgiving 2020. Thankfully, the weather looks to be quiet across the country if you are visiting family and friends for the holiday.

On Tuesday, the only places of concern look to be the far northeast and northwest part of the country. Boston looks to be experiencing strong winds throughout the afternoon and evening which could cause minor delays, and Seattle is predicting some isolated and scattered showers throughout the day. Closer to home including Texoma, Oklahoma City, and the DFW metroplex winds will be strong out of the south with winds gusting upwards of 30-40 mph.

Tuesday 11-23 travel delays (KSWO)

On Wednesday, the western and eastern portions of the United States will have optimal conditions for traveling, with only Seattle possibly seeing some late afternoon and evening isolated showers. The Great Plains and Midwest will see a strong cold front associated with positively-tilted trough push across the central US. This cold front will bring strong winds and widely scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Areas that could be affected by this front on Wednesday include DFW, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Chicago. Most of the activity will push through during the afternoon and evening, so if you are travelling in the morning on Wednesday you should encounter no delays.

Wednesday 11-24 travel delays (KSWO)

On Thanksgiving, most of the country will experience calm and seasonal weather. The front will be moving across the central part of the country, bringing rain to the Southeast, Mid-south, and Midwest portions of the nation, were some travel delays may be possible. Here in the Southern Plains, any travel delays should be a non-factor after the mid-morning hours as the front and associated rain chances move off to the east around sunrise. Cities like Atlanta and Washington DC could see some slight delays in the evening, as around that time the front will be approaching the east coast. Widespread rain chances will be present throughout the entire day on Thursday for the Seattle area. Expect cooler temperatures and gusty winds on Thanksgiving behind the cold front as cooler Canadian air moves in.

Thursday 11-25 travel delays (KSWO)

Black Friday will see a majority of any delays that might occur in the Mid-Atlantic and New England states. This will be due to the passing cold front bringing rainfall through the morning and midday on Friday. Cooler temperatures could allow for a few flurries up in the Boston area late Friday night into Saturday. The Pacific Northwest will continue to experience numerous and widespread showers through the day into the weekend.

Friday 11-26 travel delays (KSWO)

Looking into the weekend another cold front will develop across the central US Saturday and Sunday. Over time a line of showers and storms will merge ahead of the front, bringing slight travel delays to the northern Great Plains, Midwest, and Southeastern US. Here in Texoma, the front looks to pass just to our north, possibly grazing northeastern Oklahoma. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday, but otherwise expect sunny skies with limited-to-no weather delays for the weekend.

Saturday 11-27 travel delays (KSWO)

Sunday 11-28 travel delays (KSWO)

