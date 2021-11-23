386 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 386 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, there have been 661,675 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

There are currently 9,357 active cases according to the OSDH.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 831.

The Centers for Disease Control reported seven new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,814.

