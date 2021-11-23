Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

386 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 9,357 active cases according to the OSDH.
There are currently 9,357 active cases according to the OSDH.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 386 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, there have been 661,675 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

There are currently 9,357 active cases according to the OSDH.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 831.

The Centers for Disease Control reported seven new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,814.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

Isaiah Carpenter
Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed new Congressional districts into law Monday.
Gov. Stitt signs redistricting into law
Comanche Cares will host a Toy Drive starting Nov. 30.
Comanche Nation Entertainment to host upcoming toy drive
Mac Lechel, Lawton Food Bank’s Executive Director, joins Good Morning Texoma to talk about...
Lawton Food Bank joins GMT to preview Share Your Christmas