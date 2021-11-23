7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front Wednesday night ushers in a chilly Thanksgiving Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. There will be great viewing conditions for those interested in stargazing this evening.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild with temperatures rebounding into the low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gust. This combined with low relative humidity will allow near-critical fire weather conditions to be present for much of Texoma.

A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday evening bringing the chance for widely scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms through early Thursday morning.

Rain chances will come to an end across Texoma before sunrise on Thanksgiving leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds and a cooler air mass. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s during the afternoon.

Another widespread freeze is expected on Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon temperatures will steadily get warmer into the upcoming weekend ahead of another reinforcing shot of cool air.

