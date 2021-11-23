Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front Wednesday night ushers in a chilly Thanksgiving Day

Widely scattered showers/storms possible Wednesday evening
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. There will be great viewing conditions for those interested in stargazing this evening.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild with temperatures rebounding into the low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gust. This combined with low relative humidity will allow near-critical fire weather conditions to be present for much of Texoma.

A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday evening bringing the chance for widely scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms through early Thursday morning.

Rain chances will come to an end across Texoma before sunrise on Thanksgiving leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds and a cooler air mass. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s during the afternoon.

Another widespread freeze is expected on Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon temperatures will steadily get warmer into the upcoming weekend ahead of another reinforcing shot of cool air.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

Tuesday 11-23 travel delays
Travel weather delays for the rest of the holiday week
A business in downtown Cache is doing their best to help local foster kids but they need your...
Cache business looks to community to help foster kids in need
Cache business looks to community to help foster kids in need
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Mark Wood as Oklahoma Tax Commissioner.
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints new tax commissioner