Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County

Isaiah Carpenter
Isaiah Carpenter(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing a host of charges, accused of attempting to break into a home and later attacking detention officers in Stephens County.

According to court documents, on Nov. 17 around 4 p.m., a homeowner heard his doorbell ring and when he went to check, he saw no one there.

He then went to his kitchen where he saw a man looking into his back door window before breaking the window frame.

The homeowner said he then scared the man, who took off in a red Toyota Prius.

Two friends of the homeowner then followed after the Prius before the driver pulled over at 3 Mile Road and Highway 7.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Isaiah Carpenter, then took off running into a tree line before he was found by an investigator from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Investigators said Carpenter told them his last name was Tomas and refused to give them a date of birth when he was arrested.

According to court documents, he also tried to escape custody while at 3 Mile Road and was caught before he got very far.

After he was booked in the Stephens County Jail, Carpenter is accused of attacking three detention officers and then running out of his cell.

According to court documents, he struck them in the face and spit on them.

He was then placed in a restraint chair, where, according to investigators, he continued spitting on detention officers.

Two of them were taken to a hospital and one reportedly had a broken nose.

Carpenter appeared in court Monday, where he was charged with eight counts including first-degree burglary, attempted escape from arrest or detention, obstructing an officer and aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for Feb. 16, 2022, and his bond set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

