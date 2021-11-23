Expert Connections
City of Lawton Thanksgiving closures

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be closed for the upcoming holidays this year.

City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

That incudes the Lawton Public Library as well.

As for cart collection, trash will be picked up for Area 3 on Wednesday instead of Thursday and Area 4 trash will be picked up on Friday as usual.

The landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen the next day.

Regular business hours and operations for all City of Lawton facilities will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

